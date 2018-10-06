2-vehicle crash leaves Assumption Parish teen dead; SD driver faces vehicular homicide, other charges

ST. MARTIN PARISH, LA (WAFB) - An Assumption Parish teenager is dead and two other teenagers were injured after a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver Friday night in St. Martin Parish.
Louisiana State Police reported Destiny Boyd, 16, Napoleonville, died at a hospital in the Baton Rouge area Saturday. Troopers said Darian Gros, 17, suffered moderate injuries and an unidentified 16-year-old girl suffered serious injuries.
Tpr. Thomas Gossen with LSP Troop I said Brandon Clausen, 24, of Clark, SD, is facing vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, and other charges.
Investigators said the crash happened on LA 70 near Oak Harbor Drive in St. Martin Parish around 9:30 p.m.
Gossen said the investigation so far shows Clausen was headed south on LA 70 in a 2014 GMC Sierra when the truck moved over into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a 2009 Honda Accord with three teenage girls inside.
According to Gossen, Gros was driving and Boyd was the front seat passenger, while the unidentified 16-year-old was in the back seat. He added all three were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
Authorities reported Clausen submitted to a breath test, which showed his blood alcohol concentration (BAC) at that time was 0.179 percent. That’s more than twice the legal limit of 0.08 percent.
Troopers said Clausen was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail after being treated at the hospital for minor injuries. They added Clausen was not properly buckled at the time of the wreck.
He is charged with vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, vehicular negligent injuring, driving while impaired, driving left of center, and no seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
