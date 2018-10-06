Southern Law Center hosts special tax event for victims of 2016 flood

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center will hold a special tax event Saturday for victims of the historic flooding of August 2016.
Flood victims will receive help preparing amended tax returns. This event is free. It will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Due to the tax reform that was passed December 2017, the law was changed regarding casualty losses, which could result in a refund for many people.
Organizers said people need to bring their complete 2016 return and a picture ID. They added Line 43 on the Form 1040 must be more than zero (0) to receive any more credits.
