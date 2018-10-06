REPORT: Police release details of 2011 murder of Sylviane Finck

Detectives say they interviewed three cooperating individuals who say they were sent by Lozada to the family’s residence on Springlake Drive on July 8 in a small U-Haul truck. Lozada instructed them to load up the contents of the house and bring them to a specific storage facility. Those three individuals said there was no sign of Finck at the house, other than her car, which was parked outside. In his haste to leave town, officials say Lozada gave one of the cooperating witnesses his vehicle, a Nissan Xterra.