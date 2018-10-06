Port Allen man faces vehicular homicide charge in deadly St. Landry Parish crash

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Port Allen man is facing vehicular homicide and other charges in connection with a deadly crash Friday night in St. Landry Parish, according to authorities.
Louisiana State Police reported Tony Smith, 49, of Plaucheville, was killed in the wreck and Jarred Brown, 30, of Port Allen, will be booked into the parish jail after being released from the hospital.
Tpr. Thomas Gossen with LSP Troop I said the two-vehicle crash happened on US 71 near Chance Road, which is located between Port Barre and Melville, around 9 p.m.
According to Gossen, the investigation up to this point shows Brown was driving south in a 2006 Ford F150 when the truck veered into the northbound and into the path of the 2006 Ford van that Smith was driving. He added not long after this crash, another vehicle hit Brown’s truck. He said the second crash is being investigated separately.
Troopers reported Smith was pronounced dead on the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office. They added he was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
According to LSP, Brown was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. Investigators said standardized toxicology tests are pending for both drivers.
Troopers said they suspect Brown was impaired at the time of the crash. He is facing charges of vehicular homicide, driving left of center, and no seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
