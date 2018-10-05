Local teen meets Colts through Make-A-Wish after cancer diagnosis

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -A high school senior was enjoying his last year of band before college when something changed.
“Towards the end of the year I started feeling my legs kind of hurt more and more," Chance Boudreaux said. "I remember going to work and I just couldn’t walk on it it was hurting me so bad.”
A trip to an orthopedic doctor turned into seeing an oncologist with a diagnosis of large b-cell lymphoma.
The Boudreaux family was devastated.
“[I said] not my child," Chance’s mom, Deleen said. "But you had to be tough.”
“I was like I’m just gonna have to get through it," Boudreaux said. "I didn’t really worry about it because I knew I had to get through it.”
Doctors felt six rounds of chemo could put Boudreaux into remission but it wasn’t easy.
“We go for a week to get my treatment come back maybe three days later I break out in mouth ulcers I wouldn’t be able to eat for at least a day because it hurt so bad,” Boudreaux said.
Before turning 18, Boudreaux had his Make-A-Wish granted.
He was able to travel to Indiana to see his favorite team, the Colts, and his favorite player, Andrew Luck, play against the Houston Texans.
“It was amazing I never expected it to be that crazy,” Boudreaux said.
From sideline passes to meeting the team, this, now McNeese drummer has a bright future.
“It makes me appreciate things a whole lot more it makes me appreciate going to school more going to work,” Boudreaux said.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.