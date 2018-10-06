Health resource fair aims to help families connect with service providers; free flu shots available

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Family Road Healthy Start Program Community Action Network (CAN) will host an “Event In A Box” Community Resource Fair at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center on Saturday.
It will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Organizers said this event will provide a special opportunity for people living in north Baton Rouge to speak with resource service providers from multiple areas.
They added informational booths will be set up for the public to visit with and gain benefits of having a face-to-face interaction with community service representatives.
Walgreens will provide free flu shots.
