FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Still warmer than normal, keep the umbrella nearby

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s a quiet start to your October Saturday. However, morning temperatures are still running significantly higher than they should be this time of year.
It was very warm and basically dry Friday but before you head out Saturday, make sure you have your umbrella nearby. While there’s very limited early activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, rain coverage is forecast to increase by early/mid-afternoon, with 60 percent coverage and a high (prior to the rain) in the upper 80s.
Overnight, a few lingering spotty showers will be possible, with a low (still) only dropping into the lower 70s. For Sunday, it looks like we’re back to a mainly dry and hot autumn day, with isolated showers/storms (20 percent) and our high pushing back into the lower 90s.
The latest tropical information … Invest 91L is located north of Honduras. Models continue to forecast development of this system as it moves northward across the northwest Caribbean and into the southern Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is currently indicating a high chance for the development of a tropical system within the next 24 to 48 hours.
