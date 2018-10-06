Community says goodbye to slain LSU basketball player Wayde Sims

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Funeral services for LSU basketball player Wayde Sims, who was shot and killed on September 28, will be held Saturday.
Services will take place at Healing Place Church on Highland Road in Baton Rouge. Visitation starts at 9 a.m. The funeral is scheduled to begin at noon.
WAFB will livestream the service via a feed provided by the church.
Carmen Farrish will have a full report on the services in the evening newscasts.
A vigil was held Tuesday night at LSU to honor Sims. Numerous people spoke at the candlelight vigil, including Sims' father, Wayne Sims, LSU Basketball Head Coach Will Wade, LSU President F. King Alexander, and longtime friend and teammate, Skylar Mays.
Forty-four balloons were also released into the air to honor Sims' jersey number.
Sims was 20 years old.
