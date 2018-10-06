Baton Rouge drug dealer tied to Sinaloan cartel in Mexico convicted after 9-day trial

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - US Attorney Brandon Fremin announced Friday, October 5 that a federal jury has convicted two members of a drug trafficking ring dealing in the Baton Rouge area.
Oscar Machado-Galeana, 31, of Baton Rouge, is reportedly tied to the Sinaloan cartel in Mexico. He was convicted of drug trafficking, money laundering, and a firearms violation. On October 4, after a nine-day trial, the jury unanimously returned guilty verdicts on the following charges:
- Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana
- Conspiracy to launder monetary instruments
- Distribution of methamphetamine
- Possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana
- Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime
The jury also convicted Roy Martin Herrara-Romero of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) says evidence at the trial showed Machado-Galeana obtained pounds of meth and some quantity of heroin from a source in Lafayette, and pounds of marijuana from a source in northern California. Machado-Galeana, with the help of Alexander Nava, distributed meth, heroin, and marijuana to various dealers in the Baton Rouge and Laplace areas. Machado-Galeana used a nominee to buy cashier’s checks and forwarded those to his supplier in California.
In some cases, Machado-Galeana and Nava carried firearms with them when delivering meth to dealers and picking up payments for the drugs.
On March 18, 2015, during a search of a storage unit on Florida Boulevard near Herrera-Romero’s home, officers seized about 18 pounds of high-grade meth. That same day, officers searched Herrera-Romero’s home and found triple beam and digital scales, a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, and marijuana. Officers also searched Machado-Galeana’s home on Sherwood Avenue and found a number of firearms, meth, and marijuana.
The DOJ says Machado-Galeana faces a sentence of no less than 15 years and up to life in jail. Herrera-Romero face up to five years in jail.
“These convictions are another step in fulfilling our commitment to stand up to the threat of drug dealers and drug trafficking organizations who deal dangerous substances on our streets. As our nation continues this fight, we will work in lock step with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to ensure drug dealers, like those convicted in this case, are taken out of our communities and sent to federal prison. This indictment and conviction should send a message to those who commit crime in our district... We will be patient. We will be methodical, and we will be successful,” said Fremin. “This was truly a collaborative effort. I am extremely proud of the outstanding work by our prosecutors and staff and the many federal, state, and local partners who made the investigation, prosecution, and conviction possible.”
