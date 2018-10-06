Baton Rouge drug dealer tied to Sinaloan cartel in Mexico convicted after 9-day trial

“These convictions are another step in fulfilling our commitment to stand up to the threat of drug dealers and drug trafficking organizations who deal dangerous substances on our streets. As our nation continues this fight, we will work in lock step with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to ensure drug dealers, like those convicted in this case, are taken out of our communities and sent to federal prison. This indictment and conviction should send a message to those who commit crime in our district... We will be patient. We will be methodical, and we will be successful,” said Fremin. “This was truly a collaborative effort. I am extremely proud of the outstanding work by our prosecutors and staff and the many federal, state, and local partners who made the investigation, prosecution, and conviction possible.”