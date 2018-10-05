YOUR TURN: Matthew Morris

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Many of you had some very strong reactions to the plea deal given to contractor Matthew Morris, who is accused of defrauding dozens of flood victims all across our area, leaving them with heartache and empty pockets.
One local sheriff called him “the contractor from hell.” Morris accepted the plea bargain, without admitting guilt and will have to repay some of his victims some of the money they lost.
WAFB viewer James Glynn put it this way:
“The plea deal given to this individual is clearly disturbing. His victims will not ever come close to recouping all of their lost funds. The plea deals should have included that Mr. Morris has to perform many hours of community service to the victims, as well. He should have to cut his victims grass with a push mower and bare all the costs for minimum of 5 years.”
