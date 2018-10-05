Week 6 Scores: 2018

Week 6 Scores: 2018
Sportsline Scores
By Mykal Vincent | October 5, 2018 at 6:37 PM CDT - Updated October 5 at 6:37 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Scores for the games played on Thursday, October 4, and Friday, October 5.

Thursday Night Games

Plaquemine 31

Tara 0

=====

Capitol 52

Northeast 20

=====

White Castle 6

Kentwood 48

=====

Southern Lab 69

St. John 19

=====

Archbishop Hannan 13

Jewel Sumner 6

=====

Salmen 29

Franklinton 43

=====

Fontainebleau 21

Hammond 16

=====

Slidell 59

Ponchatoula 22

=====

South Terrebonne 48

Morgan City 20

=====

Erath 36

Berwick 14

=====

Catholic - New Iberia 63

West St. Mary 26

=====

Northshore 7

Mandeville 17

=====

St. Paul’s 32

Covington 7

=====

Vandebilt 34

Ellender 0

=====

Mamou 13

Pine Prairie 43

=====

Opelousas Catholic 32

Sacred Heart 0

=====

Friday Night Games

Walker

Zachary

=====

Central

Live Oak

=====

St. Amant

Catholic

=====

Dutchtown

East Ascension

=====

Lutcher

Parkview Baptist

=====

Woodlawn

St. Michael

=====

St. Martinville

Livonia

=====

North Central

Slaughter Community Charter

=====

East Iberville

Ascension Catholic

=====

Brusly

U-High

=====

Glen Oaks

West Feliciana

=====

East Feliciana

Dunham

=====

Oak Forest

Jackson Prep

=====

Ferriday

Denham Springs

=====

Belaire

Scotlandville

=====

Broadmoor

McKinley

=====

Loranger

Port Allen

=====

Episcopal

The Church Academy

=====

Catholic - Pointe Coupee

Loreauville

=====

Mentorship Academy

Baker

=====

Donaldsonville

St. James

=====

St. Helena

St. Thomas Aquinas

=====

South Plaquemines

Riverside

=====

Lusher

St. Charles Catholic

=====

Albany

Bogalusa

=====

Pope John Paul II

Springfield

=====

St. Martin’s

Ascension Christian

=====

Patterson

North Vermilion

=====

Franklin

Delcambre

=====

Highland Baptist

Central Catholic

=====

Lafayette Christian

Hanson

=====

Destrehan

East St. John

=====

Terrebonne

Thibodaux

=====

South Lafourche

Assumption

=====

Amite

Pine

=====

Independence

Northlake Christian

=====

West St. John

Houma Christian

=====

Vermilion Catholic

E.D. White

=====

Adams County Christian

Bowling Green

=====

Silliman

Centreville

=====

Wilkinson County Christian

Christian Collegiate Academy

=====

Comeaux

Acadiana

=====

Barbe

Sulphur

=====

LaGrange

Sam Houston

=====

Lafayette

New Iberia

=====

Carencro

Northside

=====

Rayne

Teurlings

=====

St. Thomas More

Westgate

=====

Beau Chene

Breaux Bridge

=====

Opelousas

Cecilia

=====

Northwest

Church Point

=====

Iota

Crowley

=====

Eunice

Port Barre

=====

Kaplan

Abbeville

=====

Kinder

Notre Dame

=====

Lake Arthur

Ville Platte

=====

Jeanerette

Ascension Episcopal

=====

Centerville

Gueydan

=====

Central Lafourche

H.L. Bourgeois

=====

Pearl River

Hahnville

=====

Varnado

Covenant Christian

=====

Saturday Games

Madison Prep

Carver

