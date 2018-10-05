Week 6 Scores: 2018

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Scores for the games played on Thursday, October 4, and Friday, October 5.
Plaquemine 31
Tara 0
=====
Capitol 52
Northeast 20
=====
White Castle 6
Kentwood 48
=====
Southern Lab 69
St. John 19
=====
Archbishop Hannan 13
Jewel Sumner 6
=====
Salmen 29
Franklinton 43
=====
Fontainebleau 21
Hammond 16
=====
Slidell 59
Ponchatoula 22
=====
South Terrebonne 48
Morgan City 20
=====
Erath 36
Berwick 14
=====
Catholic - New Iberia 63
West St. Mary 26
=====
Northshore 7
Mandeville 17
=====
St. Paul’s 32
Covington 7
=====
Vandebilt 34
Ellender 0
=====
Mamou 13
Pine Prairie 43
=====
Opelousas Catholic 32
Sacred Heart 0
=====
Walker
Zachary
=====
Central
Live Oak
=====
St. Amant
Catholic
=====
Dutchtown
East Ascension
=====
Lutcher
Parkview Baptist
=====
Woodlawn
St. Michael
=====
St. Martinville
Livonia
=====
North Central
Slaughter Community Charter
=====
East Iberville
Ascension Catholic
=====
Brusly
U-High
=====
Glen Oaks
West Feliciana
=====
East Feliciana
Dunham
=====
Oak Forest
Jackson Prep
=====
Ferriday
Denham Springs
=====
Belaire
Scotlandville
=====
Broadmoor
McKinley
=====
Loranger
Port Allen
=====
Episcopal
The Church Academy
=====
Catholic - Pointe Coupee
Loreauville
=====
Mentorship Academy
Baker
=====
Donaldsonville
St. James
=====
St. Helena
St. Thomas Aquinas
=====
South Plaquemines
Riverside
=====
Lusher
St. Charles Catholic
=====
Albany
Bogalusa
=====
Pope John Paul II
Springfield
=====
St. Martin’s
Ascension Christian
=====
Patterson
North Vermilion
=====
Franklin
Delcambre
=====
Highland Baptist
Central Catholic
=====
Lafayette Christian
Hanson
=====
Destrehan
East St. John
=====
Terrebonne
Thibodaux
=====
South Lafourche
Assumption
=====
Amite
Pine
=====
Independence
Northlake Christian
=====
West St. John
Houma Christian
=====
Vermilion Catholic
E.D. White
=====
Adams County Christian
Bowling Green
=====
Silliman
Centreville
=====
Wilkinson County Christian
Christian Collegiate Academy
=====
Comeaux
Acadiana
=====
Barbe
Sulphur
=====
LaGrange
Sam Houston
=====
Lafayette
New Iberia
=====
Carencro
Northside
=====
Rayne
Teurlings
=====
St. Thomas More
Westgate
=====
Beau Chene
Breaux Bridge
=====
Opelousas
Cecilia
=====
Northwest
Church Point
=====
Iota
Crowley
=====
Eunice
Port Barre
=====
Kaplan
Abbeville
=====
Kinder
Notre Dame
=====
Lake Arthur
Ville Platte
=====
Jeanerette
Ascension Episcopal
=====
Centerville
Gueydan
=====
Central Lafourche
H.L. Bourgeois
=====
Pearl River
Hahnville
=====
Varnado
Covenant Christian
=====
Madison Prep
Carver
