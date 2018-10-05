Week 7 Scores: 2018

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Scores for the games played on Thursday, October 11, and Friday, October 12.
Belaire 0
Walker 56
=====
Tara 8
Woodlawn 33
=====
Baker 12
Madison Prep 6
=====
West Feliciana 41
Mentorship 0
=====
Port Allen 13
Episcopal 34
=====
Kentwood 33
East Iberville 0
=====
Assumption 40
Ellender 7
=====
Jewel Sumner 21
Albany 13
=====
St. James 43
Haynes 7
=====
Notre Dame 35
Lake Charles College Prep 21
=====
North Vermilion 17
Erath 39
Dutchtown
St. Amant
=====
Zachary
Denham Springs
=====
Live Oak 7
Scotlandville 37
=====
Parkview Baptist 15
Plaquemine 34
=====
McKinley
Catholic
=====
East Ascension
Broadmoor
=====
Brusly
Central
=====
Ascension Catholic
Southern Lab
=====
St. John
White Castle
=====
Westminster Christian
Catholic - Pointe Coupee
=====
Beekman Charter
Slaughter Community Charter
=====
The Church Academy 0
East Feliciana 36
=====
Dunham 70
Capitol 20
=====
Silliman 50
Central Private 12
=====
St. Michael 0
Lutcher 48
=====
Livonia
Breaux Bridge
=====
St. Charles
Donaldsonville
=====
U-High 55
Glen Oaks 0
=====
Springfield 0
St. Helena 45
=====
Pine 28
Independence 24
=====
Newman
Riverside
=====
Bogalusa
Loranger
=====
Delcambre
Ascension Christian
=====
Amite
Pope John Paul II
=====
St. Thomas Aquinas
Northlake Christian
=====
West St. John
Covenant Christian
=====
Thibodaux
Hahnville
=====
Abbeville
Patterson
=====
Kaplan
Berwick
=====
Ascension Episcopal
Franklin
=====
West St. Mary
Jeanerette
=====
Hammond
Northshore
=====
Ponchatoula
St. Paul’s
=====
Terrebonne
East St. John
=====
Morgan City
South Lafourche
=====
E.D. White
South Terrebonne
=====
Central Catholic
Vandebilt
=====
Franklinton
Neville
=====
Hanson
Highland Baptist
=====
Simpson
Bowling Green
=====
Centreville
Amite School
=====
Oak Forest
Parklane
=====
Franklin Academy
Wilkinson County Christian
=====
Sam Houston
Acadiana
=====
Barbe
New Iberia
=====
Lafayette
Comeaux
=====
LaGrange
Sulphur
=====
Westgate
Carencro
=====
Northside
Rayne
=====
Teurlings
St. Thomas More
=====
Opelousas
Beau Chene
=====
Cecilia
St. Martinville
=====
Church Point
Iota
=====
Crowley
Mamou
=====
Pine Prairie
Eunice
=====
Port Barre
Northwest
=====
Ville Platte
Kinder
=====
Loreauville
Catholic-New Iberia
=====
Lafayette Christian
Centerville
=====
Vermilion Catholic
Gueydan
=====
Covington
Fontainebleau
=====
Mandeville
Slidell
=====
Lakeshore
H.L. Bourgeois
=====
Central Lafourche
Destrehan
=====
Hannan
Thomas Jefferson
=====
Varnado
St. Martin’s
