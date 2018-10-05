Week 7 Scores: 2018

By Mykal Vincent | October 12, 2018 at 9:35 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 9:35 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Scores for the games played on Thursday, October 11, and Friday, October 12.

Thursday Night Games

Belaire 0

Walker 56

=====

Tara 8

Woodlawn 33

=====

Baker 12

Madison Prep 6

=====

West Feliciana 41

Mentorship 0

=====

Port Allen 13

Episcopal 34

=====

Kentwood 33

East Iberville 0

=====

Assumption 40

Ellender 7

=====

Jewel Sumner 21

Albany 13

=====

St. James 43

Haynes 7

=====

Notre Dame 35

Lake Charles College Prep 21

=====

North Vermilion 17

Erath 39

Friday Night Games

Dutchtown

St. Amant

=====

Zachary

Denham Springs

=====

Live Oak 7

Scotlandville 37

=====

Parkview Baptist 15

Plaquemine 34

=====

McKinley

Catholic

=====

East Ascension

Broadmoor

=====

Brusly

Central

=====

Ascension Catholic

Southern Lab

=====

St. John

White Castle

=====

Westminster Christian

Catholic - Pointe Coupee

=====

Beekman Charter

Slaughter Community Charter

=====

The Church Academy 0

East Feliciana 36

=====

Dunham 70

Capitol 20

=====

Silliman 50

Central Private 12

=====

St. Michael 0

Lutcher 48

=====

Livonia

Breaux Bridge

=====

St. Charles

Donaldsonville

=====

U-High 55

Glen Oaks 0

=====

Springfield 0

St. Helena 45

=====

Pine 28

Independence 24

=====

Newman

Riverside

=====

Bogalusa

Loranger

=====

Delcambre

Ascension Christian

=====

Amite

Pope John Paul II

=====

St. Thomas Aquinas

Northlake Christian

=====

West St. John

Covenant Christian

=====

Thibodaux

Hahnville

=====

Abbeville

Patterson

=====

Kaplan

Berwick

=====

Ascension Episcopal

Franklin

=====

West St. Mary

Jeanerette

=====

Hammond

Northshore

=====

Ponchatoula

St. Paul’s

=====

Terrebonne

East St. John

=====

Morgan City

South Lafourche

=====

E.D. White

South Terrebonne

=====

Central Catholic

Vandebilt

=====

Franklinton

Neville

=====

Hanson

Highland Baptist

=====

Simpson

Bowling Green

=====

Centreville

Amite School

=====

Oak Forest

Parklane

=====

Franklin Academy

Wilkinson County Christian

=====

Sam Houston

Acadiana

=====

Barbe

New Iberia

=====

Lafayette

Comeaux

=====

LaGrange

Sulphur

=====

Westgate

Carencro

=====

Northside

Rayne

=====

Teurlings

St. Thomas More

=====

Opelousas

Beau Chene

=====

Cecilia

St. Martinville

=====

Church Point

Iota

=====

Crowley

Mamou

=====

Pine Prairie

Eunice

=====

Port Barre

Northwest

=====

Ville Platte

Kinder

=====

Loreauville

Catholic-New Iberia

=====

Lafayette Christian

Centerville

=====

Vermilion Catholic

Gueydan

=====

Covington

Fontainebleau

=====

Mandeville

Slidell

=====

Lakeshore

H.L. Bourgeois

=====

Central Lafourche

Destrehan

=====

Hannan

Thomas Jefferson

=====

Varnado

St. Martin’s

