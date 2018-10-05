Week 8 Scores: 2018

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Scores for the games played on Thursday, October 18, and Friday, October 19.

Thursday Night Games

Belaire 0

Live Oak 30

====

Plaquemine 38

St. Michael 7

====

North Central 16

Catholic - Pointe Coupee 68

====

East Iberville 8

Southern Lab 43

====

West St. John 24

Varnado 6

====

Crowley 20

Church Point 16

====

Opelousas Catholic 56

Westminster Christian 0

====

Houma Christian 51

St. Martin’s 20

Friday Night Games

Catholic

East Ascension

====

Zachary

Central

====

Denham Springs

Walker

====

St. Helena

Amite

====

Broadmoor

Dutchtown

====

St. Amant

McKinley

====

Mentorship Academy

U-High

====

Episcopal

Baker

====

West Feliciana

Madison Prep

====

Glen Oaks

Brusly

====

Lutcher

Woodlawn

====

Parkview Baptist

Tara

====

Beau Chene

Livonia

====

Northeast

Dunham

====

Capitol

Church Academy

====

East Feliciana

Port Allen

====

Loranger

Jewel Sumner

====

St. John

Kentwood

====

Sacred Heart-Ville Platte

Slaughter Community Charter

====

Springfield

St. Thomas Aquinas

====

St. James

De La Salle

====

Donaldsonville

Lusher Charter

====

Haynes Academy

St. Charles

====

White Castle

Ascension Catholic

====

Albany

Hannan

====

Riverside

Fisher

====

Berwick

Patterson

====

Jeanerette

Franklin

====

Fontainebleau

Ponchatoula

====

Hammond

Mandeville

====

East St. John

Hahnville

====

Thibodaux

West St. Mary

====

Independence

Pope John Paul II

====

Vandebilt Catholic

Assumption

====

South Lafourche

E.D. White

====

Franklinton

Lakeshore

====

Central Catholic

Hanson Memorial

====

Ellender

Morgan City

====

Bowling Green

Columbia

====

Central Private

Adams County Christian

====

Clinton

Centreville

====

Northlake Christian

Pine

====

Madison-Ridgeland Academy

Oak Forest

====

Cathedral

Silliman

====

Wilkinson County Christian

Tallulah

====

Acadiana

Sulphur

====

Barbe

Sam Houston

====

New Iberia

Comeaux

====

LaGrange

Lafayette

====

Mamou

Eunice

====

Iota

Port Barre

====

Northwest

Pine Prairie

====

North Vermilion

Abbeville

====

Erath

Kaplan

====

Notre Dame

Ville Platte

====

Loreauville

Ascension Episcopal

====

Catholic - New Iberia

Delcambre

====

Vermilion Catholic

Lafayette Christian

====

Northshore

Covington

====

St. Paul’s

Slidell

====

H.L. Bourgeois

Destrehan

====

Central Lafourche

Terrebonne

