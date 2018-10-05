Week 8 Scores: 2018

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Scores for the games played on Thursday, October 18, and Friday, October 19.
Belaire 0
Live Oak 30
====
Plaquemine 38
St. Michael 7
====
North Central 16
Catholic - Pointe Coupee 68
====
East Iberville 8
Southern Lab 43
====
West St. John 24
Varnado 6
====
Crowley 20
Church Point 16
====
Opelousas Catholic 56
Westminster Christian 0
====
Houma Christian 51
St. Martin’s 20
Catholic
East Ascension
====
Zachary
Central
====
Denham Springs
Walker
====
St. Helena
Amite
====
Broadmoor
Dutchtown
====
St. Amant
McKinley
====
Mentorship Academy
U-High
====
Episcopal
Baker
====
West Feliciana
Madison Prep
====
Glen Oaks
Brusly
====
Lutcher
Woodlawn
====
Parkview Baptist
Tara
====
Beau Chene
Livonia
====
Northeast
Dunham
====
Capitol
Church Academy
====
East Feliciana
Port Allen
====
Loranger
Jewel Sumner
====
St. John
Kentwood
====
Sacred Heart-Ville Platte
Slaughter Community Charter
====
Springfield
St. Thomas Aquinas
====
St. James
De La Salle
====
Donaldsonville
Lusher Charter
====
Haynes Academy
St. Charles
====
White Castle
Ascension Catholic
====
Albany
Hannan
====
Riverside
Fisher
====
Berwick
Patterson
====
Jeanerette
Franklin
====
Fontainebleau
Ponchatoula
====
Hammond
Mandeville
====
East St. John
Hahnville
====
Thibodaux
West St. Mary
====
Independence
Pope John Paul II
====
Vandebilt Catholic
Assumption
====
South Lafourche
E.D. White
====
Franklinton
Lakeshore
====
Central Catholic
Hanson Memorial
====
Ellender
Morgan City
====
Bowling Green
Columbia
====
Central Private
Adams County Christian
====
Clinton
Centreville
====
Northlake Christian
Pine
====
Madison-Ridgeland Academy
Oak Forest
====
Cathedral
Silliman
====
Wilkinson County Christian
Tallulah
====
Acadiana
Sulphur
====
Barbe
Sam Houston
====
New Iberia
Comeaux
====
LaGrange
Lafayette
====
Mamou
Eunice
====
Iota
Port Barre
====
Northwest
Pine Prairie
====
North Vermilion
Abbeville
====
Erath
Kaplan
====
Notre Dame
Ville Platte
====
Loreauville
Ascension Episcopal
====
Catholic - New Iberia
Delcambre
====
Vermilion Catholic
Lafayette Christian
====
Northshore
Covington
====
St. Paul’s
Slidell
====
H.L. Bourgeois
Destrehan
====
Central Lafourche
Terrebonne
