Week 9 Scores: 2018
By Mykal Vincent | October 26, 2018 at 7:41 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 7:41 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Scores for the games played on Thursday, October 25, and Friday, October 26.

Thursday Night Games

U-High 56

Madison Prep 7

Donaldsonville 52

Haynes Academy 0

Kaplan 28

North Vermilion 27

Welsh 0

Notre Dame 57

Lafayette Christian 65

Gueydan 0

Westgate 47

Rayne 30

Friday Night Games

Zachary

Scotlandville

Live Oak

Walker

Central

Denham Springs

Dutchtown

Catholic

St. Charles

De La Salle

Broadmoor

St. Amant

East Ascension

McKinley

Kentwood

Ascension Catholic

Southern Lab

White Castle

St. John

East Iberville

West Feliciana

Baker

Belaire

Glen Oaks

Woodlawn

Plaquemine

Tara

Lutcher

St. Michael

Parkview Baptist

Episcopal

East Feliciana

Port Allen

Capitol

Church Academy

Northeast

Mentorship Academy

Brusly

Country Day

Riverside

Slaughter Community Charter

Opelousas Catholic

Cecilia

Livonia

Amite

Springfield

Independence

St. Helena

Jewel Sumner

Bogalusa

Hannan

Loranger

Lusher Charter

St. James

Grant

Albany

Ascension Christian

Ville Platte

Abbeville

Berwick

Patterson

Erath

West St. Mary

Loreauville

Hanson

Sacred Heart-Ville Platte

Centerville

Central Catholic

Covington

Hammond

Ponchatoula

Northshore

Thibodaux

East St. John

Assumption

Newman

E.D. White

Ellender

Morgan City

Vandebilt

Franklinton

Salmen

St. Thomas Aquinas

Pine

Jackson Academy

Oak Forest

Rebul Academy

Wilkinson County Christian

MAIS Playoffs

Class AA

#2 Winona Christian

#12 Amite School Centerville

#7 Centreville

#10 Carroll Academy

Class AAA

#4 Central Hinds Academy

#13 Riverfield Academy

#5 Silliman

#12 Wayne Academy

#3 Bowling Green

#14 Adams Country Christian

#6 Starkville Academy

#11 Cathedral Unit School

Acadiana

LaGrange

Comeaux

Barbe

Sam Houston

Lafayette

Sulphur

New Iberia

Carencro

St. Thomas More

Northside

Teurlings

St. Martinville

Beau Chene

Opelousas

Breaux Bridge

Church Point

Mamou

Port Barre

Crowley

Eunice

Northwest

Pine Prairie

Iota

Highland Baptist

Vermilion Catholic

Ascension Episcopal

Catholic - New Iberia

Delcambre

Jeanerette

Westminster

North Central

Slidell

Fontainebleau

Mandeville

St. Paul’s

H.L. Bourgeois

Terrebonne

Hahnville

Central Lafourche

Destrehan

Jesuit

South Terrebonne

South Lafourche

Pope John Paul II

Northlake Christian

Varnado

Houma Christian

