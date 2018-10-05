Week 10 Scores: 2018

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Scores for the games played on Thursday, November 1, and Friday, November 2.
Belaire 0
Zachary 45
=====
McKinley 2
Dutchtown 21
=====
Live Oak 14
Holy Cross 24
=====
Livonia 46
Opelousas 7
=====
Beau Chene 3
Cecilia 47
=====
Church Point 42
Port Barre 6
=====
Erath 41
Abbeville 21
Plaquemine
Lutcher
=====
Baker
U-High
=====
Dunham
Episcopal
=====
St. Amant
East Ascension
=====
Catholic
Broadmoor
=====
Scotlandville
Denham Springs
=====
Walker
Central
=====
Catholic - Pointe Coupee
Opelousas Catholic
=====
Kentwood
Southern Lab
=====
Ascension Catholic
St. John
=====
White Castle
East Iberville
=====
Woodlawn
Parkview Baptist
=====
Tara
St. Michael
=====
St. Charles
St. James
=====
De La Salle
Donaldsonville
=====
West Feliciana
Kinder
=====
Madison Prep
Brusly
=====
Capitol
Jewel Sumner
=====
Church Academy
Port Allen
=====
Northeast
East Feliciana
=====
Mentorship
Glen Oaks
=====
St. Martin’s
West St. John
=====
Slaughter Community Charter
Ascension Christian
=====
Northlake Christian
St. Helena
=====
Loranger
Albany
=====
Berwick
North Vermilion
=====
Patterson
Kaplan
=====
Ascension Episcopal
West St. Mary
=====
Franklin
Catholic - New Iberia
=====
Hanson
Centerville
=====
Central Catholic
Vermilion Catholic
=====
Hammond
Ponchatoula
=====
Central Lafourche
Thibodaux
=====
East St. John
South Lafourche
=====
Assumption
Morgan City
=====
Vandebilt
E.D. White
=====
Pearl River
Franklinton
=====
Bogalusa
Hannan
=====
Amite
St. Thomas Aquinas
=====
Springfield
Independence
=====
North Central
Riverside
=====
#2 Winona Christian
#7 Centreville
=====
#3 Sylva-Bay Academy
#6 Tri-County Academy
=====
#1 Madison-Ridgeland Academy
BYE
=====
#4 Oak Forest
#5 Parklane
=====
Lafayette
Acadiana
=====
LaGrange
Barbe
=====
Sulphur
Comeaux
=====
New Iberia
Sam Houston
=====
Teurlings
Carencro
=====
Northside
Westgate
=====
St. Thomas More
Rayne
=====
St. Martinville
Breaux Bridge
=====
Crowley
Pine Prairie
=====
Iota
Eunice
=====
Mamou
Northwest
=====
Notre Dame
Lake Arthur
=====
Ville Platte
Welsh
=====
Delcambre
Loreauville
=====
Jeanette
Lafayette Christian
=====
Westminster
Sacred Heart-Ville Platte
=====
Gueydan
Highland Baptist
=====
Covington
Mandeville
=====
Fontainebleau
St. Paul’s
=====
Northshore
Slidell
=====
Hahnville
H.L. Bourgeois
=====
Terrebonne
Destrehan
=====
Ellender
South Terrebonne
=====
Pine
Pope John Paul II
=====