Week 10 Scores: 2018
Sportsline Scores
By Mykal Vincent | November 2, 2018 at 6:33 PM CDT - Updated November 2 at 6:33 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Scores for the games played on Thursday, November 1, and Friday, November 2.

Thursday Night Games

Belaire 0

Zachary 45

=====

McKinley 2

Dutchtown 21

=====

Live Oak 14

Holy Cross 24

=====

Livonia 46

Opelousas 7

=====

Beau Chene 3

Cecilia 47

=====

Church Point 42

Port Barre 6

=====

Erath 41

Abbeville 21

Friday Night Games

Plaquemine

Lutcher

=====

Baker

U-High

=====

Dunham

Episcopal

=====

St. Amant

East Ascension

=====

Catholic

Broadmoor

=====

Scotlandville

Denham Springs

=====

Walker

Central

=====

Catholic - Pointe Coupee

Opelousas Catholic

=====

Kentwood

Southern Lab

=====

Ascension Catholic

St. John

=====

White Castle

East Iberville

=====

Woodlawn

Parkview Baptist

=====

Tara

St. Michael

=====

St. Charles

St. James

=====

De La Salle

Donaldsonville

=====

West Feliciana

Kinder

=====

Madison Prep

Brusly

=====

Capitol

Jewel Sumner

=====

Church Academy

Port Allen

=====

Northeast

East Feliciana

=====

Mentorship

Glen Oaks

=====

St. Martin’s

West St. John

=====

Slaughter Community Charter

Ascension Christian

=====

Northlake Christian

St. Helena

=====

Loranger

Albany

=====

Berwick

North Vermilion

=====

Patterson

Kaplan

=====

Ascension Episcopal

West St. Mary

=====

Franklin

Catholic - New Iberia

=====

Hanson

Centerville

=====

Central Catholic

Vermilion Catholic

=====

Hammond

Ponchatoula

=====

Central Lafourche

Thibodaux

=====

East St. John

South Lafourche

=====

Assumption

Morgan City

=====

Vandebilt

E.D. White

=====

Pearl River

Franklinton

=====

Bogalusa

Hannan

=====

Amite

St. Thomas Aquinas

=====

Springfield

Independence

=====

North Central

Riverside

=====

MAIS Playoffs

Class AA

#2 Winona Christian

#7 Centreville

=====

#3 Sylva-Bay Academy

#6 Tri-County Academy

=====

Class AAAA - Division 1

#1 Madison-Ridgeland Academy

BYE

=====

#4 Oak Forest

#5 Parklane

=====

Lafayette

Acadiana

=====

LaGrange

Barbe

=====

Sulphur

Comeaux

=====

New Iberia

Sam Houston

=====

Teurlings

Carencro

=====

Northside

Westgate

=====

St. Thomas More

Rayne

=====

St. Martinville

Breaux Bridge

=====

Crowley

Pine Prairie

=====

Iota

Eunice

=====

Mamou

Northwest

=====

Notre Dame

Lake Arthur

=====

Ville Platte

Welsh

=====

Delcambre

Loreauville

=====

Jeanette

Lafayette Christian

=====

Westminster

Sacred Heart-Ville Platte

=====

Gueydan

Highland Baptist

=====

Covington

Mandeville

=====

Fontainebleau

St. Paul’s

=====

Northshore

Slidell

=====

Hahnville

H.L. Bourgeois

=====

Terrebonne

Destrehan

=====

Ellender

South Terrebonne

=====

Pine

Pope John Paul II

=====

