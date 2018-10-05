Playoffs Week 1 Scores: 2018

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Scores for the games played on Friday, November 16.
#1 West Monroe
#16 Captain Shreve
=====
#9 Alexandria
#8 Ruston
=====
#5 East Ascension
#12 Slidell
=====
#13 Haughton
#4 Ehret
=====
#3 Acadiana
#19 Denham Springs
=====
#22 Hahnville
#6 Zachary
=====
#7 Terrebonne
#10 Ouachita Parish
=====
#18 Landry-Walker
#2 Destrehan
=====
#1 Karr
#17 Tioga
=====
#9 Bastrop
#25 Westgate
=====
#5 Lakeshore
#12 Livonia
=====
#13 Pearl River
#4 Neville
=====
#3 St. Martinville
#14 Belle Chasse
=====
#11 Assumption
#6 Leesville
=====
#7 Northwood-Shreveport
#23 Helen Cox
=====
#15 Breaux Bridge
#2 Warren Easton
=====
#1 Iota
#17 Baker
=====
#9 St. James
#8 North Webster
=====
#5 Union Parish
#12 Jena
=====
#13 Church Point
#4 Sterlington
=====
#3 Kaplan
#14 Crowley
=====
#11 Northwest
#6 Lake Charles Prep
=====
#26 Madison Prep
#10 Caldwell Parish
=====
#18 Wossman
#2 Eunice
=====
#1 Many
#16 Rayville
=====
#24 Independence
#8 Vidalia
=====
#5 Welsh
#12 Mansfield
=====
#20 DeQuincy
#4 Rosepine
=====
#3 Ferriday
#14 General Trass
=====
#22 Northeast
#6 St. Helena
=====
#7 Kinder
#23 Franklin
=====
#15 East Feliciana
#2 Amite
=====
#1 Oak Grove
#16 Slaughter Charter
=====
#9 Jonesboro-Hodge
#8 Oberlin
=====
#5 West St. John
#12 Homer
=====
#13 Gueydan
#4 Logansport
=====
#3 Kentwood
#19 Merryville
=====
#11 Montgomery
#6 Basile
=====
#7 Delhi
#10 East Iberville
=====
#15 Sicily Island
#2 Haynesville
=====
#1 John Curtis
#8 Jesuit
=====
#5 Evangel Christian
#4 Byrd
=====
#3 Archbishop Rummel
#6 Brother Martin
=====
#10 St. Augustine
#2 Catholic
=====
#1 U-High
#9 St. Louis
=====
#5 De La Salle
#4 Archbishop Hannan
=====
#3 St. Thomas More
#6 E.D. White
=====
#7 Parkview Baptist
#2 St. Charles
=====
#1 Notre Dame
#8 Episcopal
=====
#5 Newman
#4 Calvary Baptist
=====
#3 Dunham
#6 Catholic - New Iberia
=====
#7 Ascension Episcopal
#2 Country Day
=====
#1 Southern Lab
#9 Ouachita Christian
=====
#5 Opelousas Catholic
#4 Lafayette Christian
=====
#3 Vermilion Catholic
#6 St. Frederick
=====
#10 Catholic - Pointe Coupee
#2 Ascension Catholic
=====
#1 St. Joseph
#7 Centreville
