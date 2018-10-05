Playoffs Week 1 Scores: 2018

Playoffs Week 1 Scores: 2018
By Mykal Vincent | November 16, 2018 at 7:42 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 7:42 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Scores for the games played on Friday, November 16.

Class 5A - Second Round

#1 West Monroe

#16 Captain Shreve

#9 Alexandria

#8 Ruston

#5 East Ascension

#12 Slidell

#13 Haughton

#4 Ehret

#3 Acadiana

#19 Denham Springs

#22 Hahnville

#6 Zachary

#7 Terrebonne

#10 Ouachita Parish

#18 Landry-Walker

#2 Destrehan

Class 4A - Second Round

#1 Karr

#17 Tioga

#9 Bastrop

#25 Westgate

#5 Lakeshore

#12 Livonia

#13 Pearl River

#4 Neville

#3 St. Martinville

#14 Belle Chasse

#11 Assumption

#6 Leesville

#7 Northwood-Shreveport

#23 Helen Cox

#15 Breaux Bridge

#2 Warren Easton

Class 3A - Second Round

#1 Iota

#17 Baker

#9 St. James

#8 North Webster

#5 Union Parish

#12 Jena

#13 Church Point

#4 Sterlington

#3 Kaplan

#14 Crowley

#11 Northwest

#6 Lake Charles Prep

#26 Madison Prep

#10 Caldwell Parish

#18 Wossman

#2 Eunice

Class 2A - Second Round

#1 Many

#16 Rayville

#24 Independence

#8 Vidalia

#5 Welsh

#12 Mansfield

#20 DeQuincy

#4 Rosepine

#3 Ferriday

#14 General Trass

#22 Northeast

#6 St. Helena

#7 Kinder

#23 Franklin

#15 East Feliciana

#2 Amite

Class 1A - Second Round

#1 Oak Grove

#16 Slaughter Charter

#9 Jonesboro-Hodge

#8 Oberlin

#5 West St. John

#12 Homer

#13 Gueydan

#4 Logansport

#3 Kentwood

#19 Merryville

#11 Montgomery

#6 Basile

#7 Delhi

#10 East Iberville

#15 Sicily Island

#2 Haynesville

Division I - Quarterfinals

#1 John Curtis

#8 Jesuit

#5 Evangel Christian

#4 Byrd

#3 Archbishop Rummel

#6 Brother Martin

#10 St. Augustine

#2 Catholic

Division II - Quarterfinals

#1 U-High

#9 St. Louis

#5 De La Salle

#4 Archbishop Hannan

#3 St. Thomas More

#6 E.D. White

#7 Parkview Baptist

#2 St. Charles

Division III - Quarterfinals

#1 Notre Dame

#8 Episcopal

#5 Newman

#4 Calvary Baptist

#3 Dunham

#6 Catholic - New Iberia

#7 Ascension Episcopal

#2 Country Day

Division IV - Quarterfinals

#1 Southern Lab

#9 Ouachita Christian

#5 Opelousas Catholic

#4 Lafayette Christian

#3 Vermilion Catholic

#6 St. Frederick

#10 Catholic - Pointe Coupee

#2 Ascension Catholic

MAIS Class AA Championship

#1 St. Joseph

#7 Centreville

