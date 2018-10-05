WANTED: Man breaks into several vehicles in Ascension Parish neighborhood

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Investigators hope someone recognizes the man in the above video to help them identify him.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported he broke into several vehicles in the area of Brennan Avenue, LA 73, and Jefferson Crossing Avenue on September 29.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636, by texting 847411 to an anonymous tip line from any cellular device, visiting Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers, or calling 225-344-7867.
To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.
