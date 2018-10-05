Walk to Remember scheduled for Sunday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
It’s estimated that one out of four pregnancies will end in a loss. Anna’s Grace Foundation wants families to know they are not alone.
Anna’s Grace Foundation is hosting A Walk to Remember to celebrate babies who were gone too soon with a peaceful walk around the grounds of the Main Library on Sunday, October 8 at 6 p.m.
A WALK TO REMEMBER
- Sunday, October 8 at 6 p.m.
- The Main Library at Goodwood
- 7711 Goodwood Boulevard
This event is free and open to the public.
Following a short course around the peaceful grounds of the library, candles will be lit in memory of babies lost to miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant death.
“It’s a beautiful way to remember our babies and to raise awareness of the frequency of pregnancy and infant loss,” said Monica Alley, executive director and co-founder of Anna’s Grace.
“Families often feel as though they need to grieve their babies in silence. The walk gives them a chance to remember their babies in a public way, surrounded by others who understand their emotions and grief. There is healing in that.”
Anna’s Grace Foundation provides emotional and financial support to families in the Greater Baton Rouge Area who experience miscarriage, stillbirth, or loss of an infant.
In the last three years, Anna’s Grace has financially assisted over 265 local families with burial and grave marker expenses while providing emotional support to countless others through its programs and events.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.