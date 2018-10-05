Tropical system approaching Gulf now has 70% chance of development

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The 9 Storm Team is tracking an area of disturbed weather in the western Caribbean, currently centered just off the coast of Honduras. Development odds have been gradually increasing and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is now giving the system a 70 perfcent chance of development within the next three to five days. NHC says a tropical depression could form by late in the weekend or early next week as the disturbance generally moves to the north or northwest.
Confidence is pretty high that the system will emerge in the southern Gulf of Mexico by Monday and track northward into the mid part of the week. But forecast confidence is much lower with regards to intensity, with some indication that wind shear could be a limiting factor in terms of intensification. Sea surface temperatures will not be an issue with just about the entire Gulf of Mexico still reporting values above 80°.
Considerable uncertainty remains about a potential landfall location along the Gulf Coast and the timing of that landfall. For now, most of our reliable guidance keeps the system just to our east with a potential landfall during the second half of the week. Should it stay to our east, local impacts would be minimal. But given this disturbance is still in its early stages and perhaps six or more days from a landfall, we’ll need to remain vigilant for any possible changes.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.