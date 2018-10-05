‘Spot it Workshop’ helps hair dressers detect skin cancer

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Licensed cosmetologists and students are invited to a free hour-long special training that could help save a client’s life by detecting skin cancer early.
Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center is hosting a Spot It workshop at the Main Library at Goodwood, for participants to learn how to spot early signs of the disease.
SPOT IT WORKSHOP
- Monday, October 29
- 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Main Library at Goodwood
- 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
The event, sponsored by Healthy Blue, includes a complementary lunch.
RSVPs are encouraged. For more information or to RSVP, please call (225) 215-1234 or visit marybirdlake.org/spot-it
According to Johnnay Benjamin, early detection and education director at the Cancer Center, the informative seminar will help train stylists learn how to spot potentially dangerous skin lesions when working with clients.
“Most people typically see their hair dresser more than they do a dermatologist. And your cosmetologist can see spots on the body that even the most diligent of us can’t see when doing self-exams for skin cancer,” said Benjamin.
“This includes the scalp and neck, frequent locations for skin cancer lesions to begin.”
Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in America and dermatologists say diagnoses are daily occurrences.
Benjamin said that in order to increase the number of skin cancers diagnosed early - when the disease is most treatable - more allies are needed.
“Cosmetologists are a critical link between their clients and dermatologists. And already many lives have been saved by concerned hair stylists who alert their clients to suspicious looking spots,” said Benjamin.
“It’s the ultimate gift they can give their loyal clients and together we can save more lives.”
