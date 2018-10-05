Shenandoah Shuffle: Mayor Broome to join another community social ride

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is inviting the community to once again join her for a social ride, this time in the Shenandoah neighborhood.
Riders hoping to participate in the Move with Mayor Broome bicycle ride are asked to meet at Capitol Cyclery on Jones Creek Road on Tuesday, October 16.
Councilman Dwight Hudson is also planning to join Mayor Broome for the “Shenandoah Shuffle.”
MOVE WITH MAYOR BROOME: SHENANDOAH SHUFFLE SOCIAL RIDE
· Tuesday, October 16
· 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
· Capitol Cyclery
· 5543 Jones Creek Road
