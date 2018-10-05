Sen. Kennedy says FBI report doesn’t support claim of sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh

(WAFB) - For days now, U.S. Senator John Kennedy has doubled down on his claims that Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, is innocent of sexual misconduct.
“This entire thing makes me want to heave,” said Kennedy during an interview Monday.
This weekend, the Senate will make a decision that’s been hanging over the heads of the American people for days. Should Judge Kavanaugh have a seat on the Supreme Court?
After the FBI released a report into the allegations, which date back to the 1980s, Senator Kennedy says he most certainly does. “I think this process long ago stopped being about a search for the truth and it started being just smash mouth, hit you in the face politics. I really regret that,” the senator said.
During a phone interview Thursday afternoon, Kennedy said he reviewed the single copy of the report in the basement of the Capitol. He says the FBI reached out to ten witnesses for this report. However, the report includes detailed interviews with only nine people. Five witnesses were questioned on behalf of Dr. Christine Ford, while four people were questioned on behalf of Deborah Ramirez. Kennedy says he believes the findings aren’t damaging for Kavanaugh.
Senator Kennedy says there is, “absolutely no corroboration of Ms. Ramirez’s allegations or Dr. Ford’s allegations.” He goes on to say the FBI wasn’t constrained or guided from either party on how to conduct the investigation.
The report won’t be released to the public due to privacy concerns, however, the senator says if he had the power, he would allow the public to read it for themselves. “The American people are entitled to know what’s in these documents. If it were up to me, I’d turn this report over this afternoon because I trust the American people to draw their own conclusions," Kennedy said.
“I think any fair-minded person would look at this in a couple of cases and shake their head,” the senator said. “There is no evidence that Judge Kavanaugh did this, in fact, this is evidence strongly suggesting that he did not.”
Kennedy says he can still claim Judge Kavanaugh’s innocence while realizing there’s a problem with sexual harassment claims. “As far as I’m concerned, this is no country for creepy old men, young men, or middle aged men. But at the same time, this is no country at all, or at least a country I want to live in, without due process.”
Senator Kennedy says he plans to vote in favor of Judge Kavanaugh. The Senate is expected to vote on Kavanaugh’s appointment this weekend.
