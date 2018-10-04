Saints offense just got more dangerous with the return of Mark Ingram

“It’s significant in a number of ways. In pass protection, in the balance that we have. The things that allows us to do with Alvin as a receiver at times and also there’s a wear and tear on one player. We talked all offseason about how this first month was going to be without Mark. The idea was for us to kind of keep those touches in a similar area, the playing time in a similar area, and of course we weren’t able to do that. In other words, his numbers did increase, and yet there’s a wear and tear that takes place with that. When you’re looking at a six-week season, we look at it as having two outstanding running backs, and I think they complemented each other extremely well.”