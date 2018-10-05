Registration open for 2019 Race for the Cure

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Planning for the 2019 Susan G. Komen Baton Rouge Race for the Cure is underway with registration now open. Those hoping to participate in the annual walk/run can sign-up in the month of October and receive a discounted entry fee in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, February 9. Registration is just $20 in October.
2019 SUSAN G. KOMEN BATON ROUGE RACE FOR THE CURE
- Saturday, February 9, 2019
- 6:30 a.m. to noon
- A.Z. Young Park
- N. 3rd St. & Spanish Town Rd.
WHY KOMEN FUNDRAISES FOR BREAST CANCER CURES
- 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime
- Every 19 seconds, somewhere in the world a case of breast cancer is diagnosed in a woman
- Every 60 seconds, somewhere in the world, someone dies from breast cancer; every 13 minutes, one woman in the U.S. will lose her life to breast cancer
- Breast cancer knows no boundaries. It affects people of every age, gender, socio-economic status and location
- At the current rate, 13 million breast cancer deaths will occur around the world in the next 25 years
- It’s time to go beyond breast cancer awareness
To make a donation on behalf of a registered individual or a team, visits KomenBatonRouge.org. Fundraising closes 30 days after the Race.
If you are interested in become a sponsor of Baton Rouge Race for the Cure? Contact coordinator@komenbatonrouge.org or call 225-615-8740.
Komen Baton Rouge is still looking for volunteers. They need food servers, clean up crew, garbage crew, photographers, jambalaya village volunteers, and handicapped parking attendants. Email volunteers@komenbatonrouge.org or call 225-615-8740.
