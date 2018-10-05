Real estate market in Mid City, Beauregard Town booming

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - What was old is new again in Mid City. The historic neighborhood has a lot to offer and people are settling down there.
The “For Sale” signs are popping up, but they are not staying in the ground long in Capital Heights or Mid City. There are a couple of rentals, but they are few and far between. Realtor Lacy Crouch says a new wave of buyers is moving into the neighborhood and those folks are settling down quickly.
“We had a house last week that we put on the market and it went pending in six days,” Crouch said.
The 1,700 square foot, three bedroom, two bath home was listed at $389,000. It was built two years ago. But you wouldn’t know it just by looking at it. The house, like other new construction in the neighborhood, was built to resemble the local charm. Each one has its own character.
“It is a true reflection of what the community is. It is good bones and a desire to be the best version of yourself, and I think the homes here reflect that,” Crouch said.
It’s one of the reasons Crouch says she bought in Capital Heights. She renovated an 80-year-old home, but she says people are not just drawn to the houses. There are restaurants, businesses, and grocery stores popping up nearby along Government Street, all just a short walk from home.
“It’s a neat place to be,” Crouch said.
Crouch says in the last six months, 22 houses have sold in Capital Heights. The average number of days on the market is just 34. The homes range in price from $200,000 to $600,000. Some sold for $230 per square foot. Crouch says there’s no shortage of buyers. People are investing in a piece of rich history and making new friends. “I think the value in this is, honestly, is the community because of what this subdivision offers as far as sitting on the porch with your neighbor,” Crouch said.
It’s the kind of culture that rarely goes out of style.
People are catching the home buying fever not far from there in Beauregard Town as well. Several renovations are underway and at least two new homes are under construction. Real estate experts say one can expect to see more of that with ongoing efforts to revitalize downtown.
