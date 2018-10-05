OLOL announces a dozen new providers

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group welcomed ten physicians and two nurse practitioners to its integrated network of care in September.
These providers join one of Baton Rouge’s largest physician networks comprised of an experienced group of doctors specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of a broad range of illnesses and complex medical problems.
NEW PROVIDERS
- Ramkaji Baniya, MD, hospitalist in Critical Care Medicine Services
- Reuben Battley, MD, adolescent medicine specialist Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health Adolescent Medicine
- Richard Davis, MD, hospitalist at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital Regional Medical Center
- Sheri Clunan, NP, family medicine at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Slidell
- Jennifer Guidry, NP, critical care in Critical Care Medicine Services
- Charles Harris, MD, trauma surgeon at Our Lady of the Lake Trauma Center
- Shane McKinney, MD, pediatric emergency medicine at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital
- Traci Olivier, PsyD, pediatric neuropsychologist at Pediatric Development & Therapy Center
- Sobia Ozair, MD, oncologist at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Medical Oncology
- Larissa Sweeny, MD, otolaryngologist at LSU-Our Lady of the Lake Head and Neck Center
- Sharven Taghavi, MD, trauma surgeon at Our Lady of the Lake Trauma Center
- Katherine Raia Whittaker, MD, family medicine at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Picardy
