No. 5 LSU heads to ‘The Swamp’ to face No. 22 Florida

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The No. 5 LSU Tigers take off Friday afternoon headed for Gainesville, making their second straight trip to “The Swamp” in the aftermath of the 2016 Hurricane Matthew controversy.
LSU fans are familiar with Gators quarterback Felipe Franks after former coach Les Miles and his staff tried unsuccessfully to recruit him to Tiger town. Franks ranks right behind current LSU QB Joe Burrow in total offense and passing yardage. Both are still second tier guys statistically in the SEC and Franks is ahead of Burrow in pass efficiency.
While on the topic of Burrow, it should be noted head coach Ed Orgeron was asked why he kept him in the Ole Miss game late in the fourth quarter with a three-touchdown lead, perhaps risking injury with a gauntlet of great defenses coming up on the schedule.
“Yeah, there was a situation where we could have played him [Myles Brennan]," said Orgeron. “There’s only four games that he can play him and still redshirt and there was such a limited time that if we had gotten the ball back, we’d have put in Andre and run the ball, but I did talk to him about it.”
The Tigers are also familiar with “The Swamp” and the intimidation Gator Nation can bring being so close to the field when an offense is trying to execute, but LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson, whose older brothers played in this rivalry before him, said facing DBU in practice every day does plenty to prepare the offense for facing the Gators' defense for a big game like this.
Ball security figures to be huge, because both of these defenses get plenty of takeways. They’re the top two teams in the SEC in turnover ratio, ahead of Alabama and Georgia. Florida is plus-9, with 14 takeaways and five turnovers. LSU is plus-7, with 10 takeaways and only three turnovers. Alabama and Georgia are both plus-6 and Auburn is plus-4.
Make sure you’re with us Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on WAFB for No. 5 LSU (5-0, 2-0 SEC) at No. 22 Florida (4-1, 2-1 SEC) and for two versions of 9Sports Extra, one right after the game and the other at 10 p.m.
