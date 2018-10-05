MUGSHOTS: BRPD arrests 6 people in prostitution sting

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department conducted an undercover operation Friday, October 5 targeting prostitution after receiving numerous complaints about potential activity in the area of Harry Drive, Florida Street, Scotlandville Avenue, Scenic Highway, and Huron Street.
Six people were arrested as part of the operation. They are charged as follows:
Erica Boudreaux, 40
- Prostitution
Kacey Elese Chaney, 38
- Prostitution (3rd offense)
- Fugitive from EBRSO (Chaney had an outstanding warrant from EBRSO for failure to appear on previous narcotics charges)
Michelle Coleman, 48
- Prostitution
Mary Murphy, 40
- Prostitution (3rd offense)
Fredron Raven, 29
- Prostitution (2nd offense)
Deborah Robertson, 27
- Prostitution
All of those arrested were contacted by undercover officers and reportedly offered to perform various sexual favors in exchange for money. They were all booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
