LSU announces Greek tailgating to be allowed in some areas

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU has announced some tailgating for Greeks will be allowed following their security company, Lofton, withdrawing its services last week.
The school says it’s actively searching for a replacement security company, but in the meantime, tailgating can continue given the following stipulations:
- Fraternities and sororities may conduct tailgates on campus, as long as the locations are submitted in advance to and approved by Student Affairs and Accountability. Tailgating no longer may be conducted in fraternity or sorority houses due to the unavailability of security officers. The Parade Ground will remain unavailable.
- LSU PD and university officials will patrol the tailgate areas to ensure that all aspects of PS-78 are being followed. This includes, but is not limited to, no hard liquor, no common-source alcohol containers (e.g. kegs, punch dispensers, etc.), and no alcohol of any kind being served to persons under 21.
- The conduct of students and student organizations at any tailgate, like any other event, is subject to the Student Code of Conduct, state and local law.
The school goes on to say on October 20, any pre-planned Homecoming activities at Greek houses involving parents and alumni will be allowed to happen as well.
The school’s full policy on serving, possessing, and consuming alcohol can be read in its entirety below:
The following rules apply to any on-campus student organization event with alcohol on a day of a LSU home football game (“Game Day Event”).
1. No Game Day Event may be scheduled at fraternity or sorority housing or on property leased by a fraternity or sorority.
2. The student organization must provide notification of a Game Day Event to the Office of the Dean of Students through the Tigerlink system no less than five business days prior to the Game Day Event. (The five business day deadline will be relaxed for any LSU home football game within five days of issuance of this supplement.)
3. The notification must include the following:
- a. The campus location of the Game Day Event; and
- b. A certification that only Permitted Alcohol (as defined by PS-78) will be allowed at the Game Day Event.
4. Any alcohol other than Permitted Alcohol (as defined by PS-78) at a Game Day Event is specifically prohibited.
5. The conduct of students and student organizations at any Game Day Event are subject to the Student Code of Conduct, state and local law.
