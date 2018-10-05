LSU alum and Baton Rouge native is now vice president of Epcot at Disney World

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge native and 1994 graduate of LSU is making a name for herself at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. She’s now the vice president of Epcot, but she says it’s not what she imagined for herself when she was a student.
“I studied Family, Child and Consumer Science with a concentration in Human Services Management. I believed that one day I would run nursing homes and retirement communities and I completed two internships in that field during college. I moved to Florida after graduating and followed my husband (also an LSU Tiger) who was already working for Disney. My first job was in a retirement community, but seven weeks later, the company declared bankruptcy, and I was laid off. I thought, ‘Wow! The real world is tough!'" said Melissa Valiquette.
Valiquette then decided to try things out at Disney.
“I thought, I’ll at least work there for the summer while I try to find the ‘real job’ that I went to school for. Almost immediately, I saw interesting opportunities and realized this is a place where you can build a strong career. I decided pretty quickly that I was going to make a go of it and build a career with Disney,” Valiquette said.
Her first job was working as a guest relations hostess and tour guide in Magic Kingdom.
Then in 1997, Valiquette was chosen as a Walt Disney World Ambassador, giving her the chance to travel around the world representing the company. “I traveled with Mickey Mouse and represented the cast! It was the 25th anniversary of Walt Disney World that year and there were traveling tours and hundreds of media interviews celebrating the 25th anniversary,” she said. “That was also a strong career launching point for me because I was able to network with senior leaders in our company and learn about the opportunities available in the future.”
Valiquette then moved on to work as the cast image and appearance manager and was responsible for Disney appearance guidelines and costumes worn by cast members. Valiquette worked in that position for nearly ten years, including six months in Hong Kong opening the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort. In 2007, Valiquette was promoted to general manager of entertainment at Epcot. She was responsible for all live entertainment, including the well-known fireworks shows. A few years later, Valiquette moved into the same role at Magic Kingdom and worked in that position for about five years. She then became the general manager of park operations at Magic Kingdom, where she was in charge of rides and attractions, custodial staff, guest relations, ticket sales, and general park operations. Valiquette was in that role for one year before being promoted to vice president of Epcot, what she calls her “dream job.”
Valiquette has been in her role as VP of Epcot for three years now.
“Every day is a little different, which is part of the fun of it. We have a very large team with about 8,500 cast members here at Epcot. Several thousand are international cast members or part of the Walt Disney World College Program. In the World Showcase, there are 11 countries represented and the cast members working there are from each of those 11 countries. Our team is large, but we function much like a family, a worldwide family! We wake up each day knowing our mission is to ensure our guests have an excellent experience and make treasured memories to last a lifetime," said Valiquette.
Valiquette is also responsible for the future development of the park. She says they’re working on a Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster as well as a ride inspired by Ratatouille. “It’s my job to share what the park’s needs are to inform the future development. I have to understand the business to determine we need an attraction that fits this demographic or that we have an area where we’re falling a little short and need more content," she said.
Valiquette says her LSU degree has been critical in her success.
“There are also some similarities between LSU and Disney that made Disney such a good fit for me. LSU has this really powerful spirit to it. That ‘love purple, live gold’ mentality. While at LSU, I was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority, and was very involved on campus. I really enjoyed that very contagious LSU campus culture and spirit that breeds such passionate people. It’s similar to the passion and commitment that we have at Disney for our fans, our cast members, and for creating happiness for the guests who visit us," she said.
