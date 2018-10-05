LSU alum and Baton Rouge native is now vice president of Epcot at Disney World

Valiquette then moved on to work as the cast image and appearance manager and was responsible for Disney appearance guidelines and costumes worn by cast members. Valiquette worked in that position for nearly ten years, including six months in Hong Kong opening the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort. In 2007, Valiquette was promoted to general manager of entertainment at Epcot. She was responsible for all live entertainment, including the well-known fireworks shows. A few years later, Valiquette moved into the same role at Magic Kingdom and worked in that position for about five years. She then became the general manager of park operations at Magic Kingdom, where she was in charge of rides and attractions, custodial staff, guest relations, ticket sales, and general park operations. Valiquette was in that role for one year before being promoted to vice president of Epcot, what she calls her “dream job.”