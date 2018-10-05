La. governor submits waiver request to president for SBA duplication of benefits fix

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - On Friday, October 5, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards submitted a letter to President Donald Trump requesting a waiver of any requirements to consider Small Business Administration (SBA) loans as a duplication of benefits to funding appropriated by Congress for flood recovery.
Earlier this week, Congress moved to fix the federal duplication of benefits policy, which prevented thousands of homeowners with SBA loans from getting full assistance from the Restore LA program. Edwards submitted the waiver request immediately after the president signing the bill into law.
“We’ve been fighting for this change for the last two years and as soon as we receive the green light from President Trump and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to implement this change, flood-impacted homeowners across our state will finally be relieved of the SBA DOB burden and will be able to access the recovery dollars that should have been available to them from the very beginning. I am eager to share this news and provide this assistance to so many Louisianans still working to fully recover,” said Edwards.
Once the waiver is approved by President Trump and HUD provides guidance to the state on how Restore LA will implement the change and update awards for those impacted. Edwards' office says the Office of Community Development (OCD) has already been in contact with HUD to discuss a timeline and process for this.
Last week, Edwards had OCD reopen the Restore LA survey until October 19, with the formal deadline extended to November 16. Since then, more than 1,000 new surveys have been submitted. Those who have not filled out the survey should do so immediately by calling 1-866-735-2001 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The survey can also be accessed online. Homeowners can also visit one of the program’s four Housing Assistance Centers, which are located in Baton Rouge, Hammond, Lafayette, and Monroe. All centers are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
