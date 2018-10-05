La. governor submits waiver request to president for SBA duplication of benefits fix

“We’ve been fighting for this change for the last two years and as soon as we receive the green light from President Trump and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to implement this change, flood-impacted homeowners across our state will finally be relieved of the SBA DOB burden and will be able to access the recovery dollars that should have been available to them from the very beginning. I am eager to share this news and provide this assistance to so many Louisianans still working to fully recover,” said Edwards.