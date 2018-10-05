La. Dept. of Health holds open public forum on combating opioid epidemic

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Louisiana is taking a grassroots approach to fighting the opioid epidemic.
On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) and several other agencies held an open forum about the issue. They want the people affected most by the epidemic to help them come up with the best ways to address it. The health department says anyone can help find a solution by following three steps.
“They need to know how to act. A.C.T. They need to starts asking questions of their physicians. They need to be able to call for help to the treatment facilities, and they need to be able to tell their families the impact of opioid on their lives," said Dr. Janice Petersen with LDH.
The health department isn’t the only group to hold these community forums. In Baton Rouge, the city-run Capital Area Human Services District holds a monthly meeting where anyone is welcome to attend.
