Koreas hold high-level peace talks in Pyongyang

North Korea's nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam speaks during an event marking the 11th anniversary of the October 4 Declaration at the People's Palace of Culture in Pyongyang, North Korea Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. The Koreas have held a high-level meeting in North Korea's capital to discuss the implementation of agreements from a summit last month between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The banner reads “July 4 Joint Statement,” referring to a 1972 joint statement on peace between the Koreas, which was the first joint statement since the end of the Korean War. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin) (AP)