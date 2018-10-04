Judge denies rapper Mystikal’s bid to have his $3 million bond reduced

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A judge decided against reducing rapper Mystikal’s $3 million bond Thursday afternoon.
Michael Lawrence Tyler, 48, of New Orleans, has spent the past year locked up at Caddo Correctional Center while awaiting trial on one count each of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping.
His next hearing date is Oct. 25.
Tyler’s defense lawyer had filed a motion with Caddo Parish Judge Romana Emanuel asking that the rapper’s bail be reduced to $500,000.
Tyler has pleaded not guilty to the charges arising from an alleged sexual assault in October 2016 at a casino in downtown Shreveport.
Also indicted in the case were Darnell Holman, of Shreveport, on one count each of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping, and Tenichia Monieck Wafford, of Harker Heights, Texas on one count of obstruction of justice.
