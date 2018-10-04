Judge denies rapper Mystikal’s bid to have his $3 million bond reduced

By Curtis Heyen | October 4, 2018 at 6:12 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 9:05 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A judge decided against reducing rapper Mystikal’s $3 million bond Thursday afternoon.

New Orleans resident Michael Lawrence Tyler is a 48-year-old rapper who goes by the name Mystikal. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Michael Lawrence Tyler, 48, of New Orleans, has spent the past year locked up at Caddo Correctional Center while awaiting trial on one count each of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping.

His next hearing date is Oct. 25.

Tyler’s defense lawyer had filed a motion with Caddo Parish Judge Romana Emanuel asking that the rapper’s bail be reduced to $500,000.

Tyler has pleaded not guilty to the charges arising from an alleged sexual assault in October 2016 at a casino in downtown Shreveport.

Also indicted in the case were Darnell Holman, of Shreveport, on one count each of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping, and Tenichia Monieck Wafford, of Harker Heights, Texas on one count of obstruction of justice.

