FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Unseasonably warm weather continues

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - An unseasonably warm month of October continues to headline our weather news, with temperatures - both early morning lows and afternoon highs - still running 7 to 10 degrees above the normal for this time of year.
As far as rainfall is concerned, very little if any will be the rule Friday morning. Only a few spotty showers are expected later in the afternoon on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, with possibly a spot or two showing up during Live After Five and again, our high topping out in the lower 90s.
Overnight, it will be mostly fair and steamy, with a low in the lower 70s. Saturday, grab your “weekend umbrella” for 60 percent coverage of showers/storms during the day and then a 40 percent coverage Sunday.
