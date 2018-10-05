FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Still no sign of fall; possible tropical development approaching Gulf

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The heat was back Friday afternoon, with highs in the low 90s for many WAFB neighborhoods. Doppler radar was quiet throughout the day with hardly more than a blip or two on the radar scope through the afternoon. That’s great news for Friday evening’s Live After 5 downtown, as well as area high school football.
The weekend forecast is a mixed bag in terms of our regional weather. Rain chances for Saturday have been nudged up to 60 percent, with most of that falling during the afternoon. Don’t be concerned about an active, stormy weather day, nor widespread heavy rains. Most WAFB neighborhoods that do get wet on Saturday will record less than 0.25″ of rain for the day. Highs on Saturday will climb into the upper 80s before the clouds and rains arrive. It won’t be an all-day rain either, so don’t change any Saturday plans, just keep your eyes to the skies and on your WAFB Weather App to track any passing showers.
Sunday will be a drier day and that also means warmer. Set afternoon rain chances for Sunday at 20 to 30 percent, with a daytime high around 90°. But that 90° will feel like something closer to 100° in the middle the afternoon.
The First Alert Forecast has rain chances running at 40 percent for Monday and then 50 to 60 percent for Tuesday and Wednesday. The current outlook for next Thursday and Friday carries only isolated showers (around a 20 percent coverage) for both days. Highs through the week will be in the mid to upper 80s. Maybe we can finally say goodbye and good riddance to temperatures in the 90s for the remainder of the season?
Yet the bigger story for next week is the potential for a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) now has development chances at 70 percent for next week with a tropical depression or tropical storm, which would be named Michael, in the Gulf by mid-week. Regardless of how well-developed this system becomes, most of our reliable extended range guidance takes this system to the east of the WAFB viewing area. However, given the current state of uncertainty, we are not ready to exclude a possible impact in Louisiana just yet.
That being said, this is not something to become overly concerned about at this stage. However, the WAFB Storm Team wants to give you this heads up so you can make any necessary preparations this weekend.
