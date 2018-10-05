FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Still no sign of fall; possible tropical development approaching Gulf

The weekend forecast is a mixed bag in terms of our regional weather. Rain chances for Saturday have been nudged up to 60 percent, with most of that falling during the afternoon. Don’t be concerned about an active, stormy weather day, nor widespread heavy rains. Most WAFB neighborhoods that do get wet on Saturday will record less than 0.25″ of rain for the day. Highs on Saturday will climb into the upper 80s before the clouds and rains arrive. It won’t be an all-day rain either, so don’t change any Saturday plans, just keep your eyes to the skies and on your WAFB Weather App to track any passing showers.