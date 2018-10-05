Facebook stops in Baton Rouge to help small businesses grow

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Facebook took a trip to Baton Rouge Friday to help out some of the businesses that make up a huge part of the local economy.
The website gave a presentation to small business owners about how they can use social media to grow their businesses. In Louisiana, 67 percent of small businesses on Facebook say it’s an essential tool for running their operations.
“Tools like this today help people learn how to grow jobs for their own businesses, but also how to find more customers for their businesses. That’s great for everybody in the business community, when they can find out about that,” said Adam Knapp, president of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
This is part of a much larger effort to help small business owners across the country. Facebook announced in June that it plans to teach 1 million people and small business owners how to better use the website.
