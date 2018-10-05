Driver dies after car rear-ends tanker truck near railroad tracks

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police are investigating an overnight deadly crash.
The Baton Rouge Police Department reported one person died after rear-ending an 18-wheeler late Thursday night.
According to investigators, the car hit the tanker truck after it stopped at a railroad crossing on Scenic Highway north of Blount Road just before midnight.
A spokesman with BRPD said the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time and later died at Our Lady of the Lake North.
The driver’s name has not been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.