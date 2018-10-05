DOJ grants $2.5M to Baton Rouge-area law enforcement agencies for crime reduction, officer safety

By Nick Gremillion | October 5, 2018 at 12:56 PM CDT - Updated October 5 at 12:56 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The U.S. Department of Justice has awarded a grant of $2.5 million to several state and Baton Rouge-area law enforcement agencies to support crime reduction efforts and enhance safety for officers.

U.S. Attorney Brand J. Fremin said the money would be divided among the Louisiana Department of Justice, Louisiana State Police, the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office, the Baton Rouge Police Department, the Denham Springs Police Department, the New Roads Police Department and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The grant is part of the DOJ’s National Public Safety Partnership initiative, which allows local jurisdictions to receive consultation and resources from federal law enforcement agencies.

Federal law enforcement agencies use violence reduction strategies through the Project Safe Neighborhoods.

The Project Safe Neighborhoods program uses advanced technology and “good old-fashioned police work” to develop leads on the “traffickers and trigger pullers” who are responsible for violence in local communities.

Fremin and Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul recently attended the National Public Safety Partnership Symposium on violent crime in Birmingham, Alabama, where U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the grant.

The East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office will receive over $630,000 to hire personnel to utilize the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network and to purchase technology to operate a Crime Gun Intelligence Center, and ammunition for ballistic tests of recovered weapons.

“We are all very excited to see the federal government invest locally in technology to reduce violent gun crime. This award of $634,000 over the 3 year project timeline will enable our local Crime Strategies Unit and the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab to add personnel and technology to focus on linking expended casings recovered from crime scenes to the guns recovered from defendants; resulting in much more timely and effective prosecutions of the shooters.”
East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore

The Louisiana Department of Justice will receive $315,000 to train members of the Louisiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to protect children from technology-facilitated sexual exploration.

“Our Internet Crimes Against Children taskforce is dedicated to protecting Louisiana’s children from predators. The great teamwork by our ICAC partners has resulted in the arrests of perpetrators from all over Louisiana. We are grateful to have federal partners who share our commitment to making Louisiana’s communities safer. And we are thankful that U.S. Attorney Fremin and the USDOJ have worked to secure this critical funding to defend our State’s children.”
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry

The Louisiana State Police will receive approximately $1,200,000 to improve DNA analysis and improving school security through the Louisiana’s STOP School Violence Threat Assessment and Technology Reporting Program.

“LSP remains committed to working alongside our federal and local law enforcement partners as well as school officials to ensure a safe learning environment for Louisiana’s children. We are very thankful to the U.S. Department of Justice for their consideration and subsequent grant award to the Louisiana State Police. Through the resources provided by these grants, State Police will begin immediate coordination with our partners to implement the necessary steps to improve school safety in Louisiana.”
Louisiana State Police Superintendent Colonel Kevin Reeves

The Baton Rouge Police Department will receive over $400,000 for disrupting gun violence in Baton Rouge and to purchase more equipment.

“I would like to acknowledge United States Attorney Brandon Fremin for his support in reducing violent crime in the City of Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department and the United States Attorney’s Office have been working with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to target violent offenders involved in felonious activity in the Baton Rouge area. As a result of this partnership, BRPD has been awarded over $400,000 to fund three different law enforcement led programs designed to reduce violent gun crimes, enhance school safety and fund police equipment.”
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul

The Denham Springs Police Department will receive $27,000 and the New Roads Police Department will receive $18,000 to implement body-cameras.

“The Denham Springs Police Department and City of Denham Springs will be greatly pleased to accept the FY 2018 grant for our body-worn camera initiative. In equipping all of our officers with body-worn cameras we hope to increase officer safety by using audio and video footage for training purposes, increase transparency in our day-to-day operations, increase the accountability of our officers, and reduce frivolous or unfounded complaints and civil actions against our officers.”
Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office will receive $20,000 for the purchase of additional equipment.

"Today, I am proud to announce the commitment of federal dollars to further support this effort. The federal grant money distributed to our state and local partners is yet another example of our commitment to reducing violent crime in our district. As U.S. Attorney, I’ve had many conversations with senior law enforcement officials in our district and I know they are fully prepared to use these additional resources to make our community a safer place to live, work and raise our families. As long as I am U.S. Attorney I will fight for every resource available to assist in this effort.”
U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin Middle District of Louisiana

