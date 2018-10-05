DOJ grants $2.5M to Baton Rouge-area law enforcement agencies for crime reduction, officer safety

"Today, I am proud to announce the commitment of federal dollars to further support this effort. The federal grant money distributed to our state and local partners is yet another example of our commitment to reducing violent crime in our district. As U.S. Attorney, I’ve had many conversations with senior law enforcement officials in our district and I know they are fully prepared to use these additional resources to make our community a safer place to live, work and raise our families. As long as I am U.S. Attorney I will fight for every resource available to assist in this effort.”

U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin Middle District of Louisiana