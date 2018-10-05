DOJ grants $2.5M to Baton Rouge-area law enforcement agencies for crime reduction, officer safety

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The U.S. Department of Justice has awarded a grant of $2.5 million to several state and Baton Rouge-area law enforcement agencies to support crime reduction efforts and enhance safety for officers.
U.S. Attorney Brand J. Fremin said the money would be divided among the Louisiana Department of Justice, Louisiana State Police, the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office, the Baton Rouge Police Department, the Denham Springs Police Department, the New Roads Police Department and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The grant is part of the DOJ’s National Public Safety Partnership initiative, which allows local jurisdictions to receive consultation and resources from federal law enforcement agencies.
Federal law enforcement agencies use violence reduction strategies through the Project Safe Neighborhoods.
The Project Safe Neighborhoods program uses advanced technology and “good old-fashioned police work” to develop leads on the “traffickers and trigger pullers” who are responsible for violence in local communities.
Fremin and Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul recently attended the National Public Safety Partnership Symposium on violent crime in Birmingham, Alabama, where U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the grant.
The East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office will receive over $630,000 to hire personnel to utilize the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network and to purchase technology to operate a Crime Gun Intelligence Center, and ammunition for ballistic tests of recovered weapons.
The Louisiana Department of Justice will receive $315,000 to train members of the Louisiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to protect children from technology-facilitated sexual exploration.
The Louisiana State Police will receive approximately $1,200,000 to improve DNA analysis and improving school security through the Louisiana’s STOP School Violence Threat Assessment and Technology Reporting Program.
The Baton Rouge Police Department will receive over $400,000 for disrupting gun violence in Baton Rouge and to purchase more equipment.
The Denham Springs Police Department will receive $27,000 and the New Roads Police Department will receive $18,000 to implement body-cameras.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office will receive $20,000 for the purchase of additional equipment.
