Couple donates $62k to McKinley High athletics department

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The administration, faculty, staff, and students at McKinley High School are thanking a very generous couple after they donated tens of thousands of dollars to the school’s athletics department.
Kristina and John Miremont donated $62,000 to the school. The money will be used as follows:
- Shoulder pads, helmets, shorts, shirts, and socks for 75 students - $31,000
- Athletic meals - $10,000
- LHSAA fines - $20,000
“We are so grateful and thankful to John and Kristina Miremont for their gracious donations. The donations show our students that there are great people in the world that are willing to support McKinley High School students to be successful and overcome any obstacles presented in their path,” said Dr. Esrom D. Pitre, principal of McKinley High.
Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System say the school will hold a special check presentation during halftime at Friday night’s game against Broadmoor.
