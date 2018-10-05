’Beat the Odds’ fundraiser announced to raise money for mental health services

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Planning is underway for The 9th Annual Beat the Odds Casino Night and Silent Auction. Proceeds will support programs at the Mental Health Association for Greater Baton Rouge (MHA) that serve those with chronic mental illness and substance abuse issues in the community.
The event will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Lod Cook Conference Center.
BEAT THE ODDS CASINO NIGHT
- Thursday, April 11, 2019
- 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Lod Cook Alumni Center
- 3838 W. Lakeshore Dr.
Registration opens in November with early bird specials on tickets. For sponsorships or silent auction donations call 225-929-7674.
MHA provides services for persons with or at risk of mental health or substance abuse issues.
MENTAL HEALTH
- 1 in 4 adults suffer with mental illness
- 4500 clients are servbed by MHA annually
