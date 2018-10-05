Bachtoberfest set for Friday night

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s Symphony Orchestra got in some last minute rehearsal Thursday night ahead of a big concert in downtown Baton Rouge.
The group’s music director hopes everyone will come out Friday night to hear them play for Bachtoberfest. He calls it a celebration of Bach and other composers, and something you don’t want to miss.
“It’s a different environment. We don’t typically do this this kind of music, classical music in an outdoor environment like this,” said Timothy Muffit, music director for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra.
The concert gets underway Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at the pavillion at the Capitol Park Museum. Click here for more information.
