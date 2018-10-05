APSO, Fire Marshal to give teddy bears to children facing traumatic events

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office will be giving teddy bears to children facing traumatic events.
The sheriff’s office announced in a Facebook post Friday, that it had joined the Barran’s Bears program.
Barran’s Bears is an organization that has partnered with law enforcement agencies across the state.
Allison Hudson, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, says the department intents to give the bears to children who are victims of domestic violence, car accidents, or after a child has witnessed a traumatic event.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office will be receiving 140 teddy bears from Barran’s Bears to give to children in need.
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal also announced it will hand out Barran’s Bears to children who have experienced the trauma of a fire.
