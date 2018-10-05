Appeal hearing set for decision on whether to allow Prairieville daycare to remain open

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A hearing that was originally set for Monday was rescheduled to Friday for a district court judge to decide whether to allow owners of a Prairieville daycare to stay open while they appeal the decision on their revoked license.
The case about Alphabet Soup Learning Center remaining open during the appeal process will go before 19th Judicial District Judge Wilson Fields in Baton Rouge.
The state revoked the daycare’s license last February, claiming the business had “a history of noncompliance,” according to a news release from the state. The daycare owners allege the state unfairly targeted their facility and piled on random and unfair citations against them after they complained about how one particular state inspector was conducting inspections.
The Louisiana Department of Education ordered Alphabet Soup to shut immediately on September 25 after the owners lost an appeal to have their license reinstated. However, the owners ignored that order and vowed to appeal the decision.
Jill Craft, the attorney representing the daycare, requested the hearing before a district court judge. Craft wants the judge to issue a stay, preventing the daycare from being closed until the next step of the appeals process related to its license is conducted.
