AG responds to group demanding investigation on church sex abuse accusations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Protesters are planning to gather Friday outside Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Office to demand an investigation into church sexual abuse allegations.
The organization SNAP is calling for a formal investigation in Louisiana after the shocking Pennsylvania report on Catholic priests that came out months ago.
Landry sent the following statement as a response to the group’s request:
So far SNAP claims there are 78 priests in Louisiana that have been publicly accused, with several right here in the New Orleans area.
In an op-ed last month, Landry wrote that since he has been attorney general, his office has not received one complaint against any clergyman of the Catholic Church. He also said he has not received any referrals from any district attorneys, which is required by law for his office to initiate a prosecution.
Last week, FOX 8 sat down with the Archbishop of New Orleans Gregory Aymond about some of these alleged abusers, including former deacon George Brignac.
Records show The Archdioses paid a $500,000 settlement to a victim that claimed Brignac raped him when he was altar boy.
Archbishop Aymond said he is not opposed to a statewide investigation, but added that the church should investigate itself.
“I believe that when anyone does anything that is criminal that criminal charges should be brought against them, and I don’t think because someone is a deacon, a priest or a leader of the church that they should in any way be excused," said Aymond.
The protest is set to take place in Baton Rouge at 11 am.
SNAP also posted a letter on their website that can be signed and sent to the Attorney Generals Office asking for an investigation.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.