Woman claims attorney demanded sex in exchange for legal help

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Several women have come forward after one woman alleges a Livingston Parish attorney tried to trade sexual favors for legal help. The 20-minute video is enough to turn your stomach. “Whatever happens between you and I happens between you and I, but I will lie until the day I f***ing die,” the attorney can be heard saying in the video.
The secretly-recorded video is laced with a slew of unwanted sexual advances, allegedly from attorney A. Wayne Stewart out of Livingston Parish. The video, recorded by Eladia Warren, was captured in September when she says she went to Stewart for a meeting about charges against her. “You feeling good baby?” the attorney asked. “I am,” Warren answers. “You look good. You’re a pretty, pretty little girl,” the attorney said.
Things start off pretty innocently, but do not take long before spiraling into probing questions, requests for back rubs, and straight up demands for sex. “How are you at rubbing backs? You any good at back rubbing?” he questioned. “What if I kissed you right now?”
At one point, the woman tells the attorney she loves her husband and she does not want to have an affair. Finally, the man she identifies as Stewart says he will settle for other things rather than sex.
“I tell you what I would like to do with you, no sex, but maybe kiss, make out, fondle, touch, but no sex,” he said.
“I can’t do that,” Warren responded.
After Warren repeatedly tells the man she identifies as Stewart no, he persists, bargaining things down to just asking to see her body. Warren says the attorney was clearly offering legal work for personal gain.
“Show me your body now,” the attorney said.
“No, h*** no,” Warren answered.
“I would ten times rather have a physical relationship with you than money,” the attorney said.
Attorney Jill Craft is representing Warren and calls the video disturbing. She believes there are several red flags and a clear violation of the attorney-client relationship.
“Fundamentally, that is a line that should never be crossed,” said Craft. “Lawyers are to act not only just as advocates but as counselors. How can I counsel you if I have a personal relationship with you?”
Since the allegations surfaced, Craft says other women have come forward with similar claims, alleging Stewart did the same thing or worse to them. WAFB’s Scottie Hunter asked Craft if there was any doubt in her mind it was Stewart in the video. “Well I certainly don’t think that it’s anybody else,” Craft responded. “I definitely think that it’s him.”
Craft says perhaps the worst part of the entire ordeal is the fact that Warren’s 4-month-old child is sitting in her lap the entire time. At one point, the attorney even asks about her.
“Are you a little bitty flirt?” he asked. “Is she a little bitty flirt?”
“She is,” Warren said.
“How old is she?” the attorney asks.
Warren can be heard telling the attorney at least 13 times she is not interested, but he remains unphazed, making his intentions perfectly clear and even adding that he will not give up until he gets what he wants.
“Yeah I’m going to keep trying to f*** you,” he said. “You’re going to break down.”
“You think?” Warren responds.
“Oh yeah, when you feel comfortable with me, you’ll do me,” the attorney said.
WAFB reached out to Stewart’s office for comment for this report, but no one answered the phone.
Craft says anyone who has an encounter with an attorney they believe needs to be reported can contact the Louisiana Disciplinary Board at 225-293-3900.
