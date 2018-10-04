WANTED: Man accused of punching deputies and running off during arrest attempt

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man who authorities said kicked and punched sheriff’s deputies when they tried to arrest him remains on the loose.
The Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Quentin Bourque, 36, is wanted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
He is 5-foot-9 and weighs 187 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Investigators said deputies found a stolen gun in Bourque’s backpack on Beaver Drive on Aug. 31, 2018. They added when the deputies tried to detain Bourque, he started kicking and punching them.
According to reports, deputies tried to “taze” Bourque twice, but instead, the suspect was able to get away and run off.
Officials said Bourque will face charges of illegal possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and battery of a police officer (2 counts) when caught.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 to CRIMES (274637), or submit an anonymous tip at www.crimestoppersbr.com.
Callers can remain anonymous and can be eligible for a cash reward.
