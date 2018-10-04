Summer Melon and Berry Salad with Watermelon Vinaigrette

Air date: June 23, 2016. Source: Chef John Folse.
Prep Time: 1½ Hours
Yields: 4 Servings
Comment:
On a hot summer day nothing beats a crisp, cool salad with a zesty vinaigrette. Incorporate our favorite summertime fruits into both the salad and the dressing, and you have a showstopper on your hands. For an extra treat consider adding boiled shrimp to this salad.
Ingredients for Vinaigrette:
2 cups red watermelon, cubed and seeded
1 tsp balsamic vinegar
¼ tsp red pepper flakes
salt and cracked black pepper to taste
Method for Vinaigrette:
In bowl of a food processor, add cubed melon and purée until smooth. Strain and transfer liquid to a medium glass bowl, discarding solid. Add vinegar, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper then stir until well dissolved. Set dressing aside.
Ingredients for Salad:
1 cup cubed and seeded red watermelon
1 cup cubed and seeded yellow watermelon
1 cup cubed and seeded cantaloupe
1 cup cubed and seeded honeydew melon
½ cup fresh blueberries
½ cup fresh raspberries
½ cup finely sliced red onions
pinch red pepper flakes
2 cups fresh baby spinach leaves, shredded
1 cup crumbled feta cheese, optional
Method for Salad:
In a large glass bowl, combine melons, berries, onions and pepper flakes. Top with prepared vinaigrette and marinate for 1 hour in refrigerator. Stir gently every 15 minutes. Before serving, add spinach leaves and toss to coat. Serve salad in soup bowls topped with feta cheese if desired.