Sportsline Player of the Week: UHigh RB Mike Hollins

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Defending Division II champion UHigh continues to roll through its 2018 schedule and with the win over Zachary last Friday, the Cubs are now on an 18-game winning streak dating back to last season.
Mike Hollins was an integral part of the 49-27 win over the Broncos. The senior running back racked up 148 yards on 20 carries and it would have been more if not for the first couple long runs of the game being called back. Regardless, No. 7 reached the end zone four times to help propel the Cubs to a 5-0 record.
“Mike is just really consistent; he’s dependable," said head coach Chad Mahaffey. “I think he’s a smart football player. He kind of understands his role even when the ball is not coming to him. He’s a great guy to lean on as a coach and as an offense 'cause you know that if you give him the ball enough, he’s going to get you some yards and he did that in the second half.”
"I can make the big play; I always pride myself on making the big play even if the hole isn’t there, if the blocking isn’t there,” added Hollins. “They have high expectations for me on this team, so they expect a lot out of me every week. Week-in, week-out, so I just try to go out there and shine every week.”
Congratulations again to Mike Hollins, the WAFB Sportsline Player of the Week.
