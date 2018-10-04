SEC Football: Week 4 Schedule and TV Listings

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s week four in the race for an SEC football title.
No. 5 LSU at No. 22 Florida is no doubt the SEC’s Game of the Week.
There will be a lot on the line this weekend in Starkville, MS, when No. 8 Auburn faces a wounded Miss. State squad.
SATURDAY’S SEC SCHEDULE:
Alabama (5-0, 2-0 SEC) at Arkansas (1-4, 0-2 SEC)
11 a.m. • ESPN
Fayetteville, AR • Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Missouri (3-1, 0-1 SEC) at South Carolina (2-2, 1-2 SEC)
11 a.m. • SEC Network
Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium
LSU (5-0, 2-0 SEC) at Florida (4-1, 2-1 SEC)
2:30 p.m. • CBS
Gainesville, FL • Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field
Louisiana-Monroe (2-3) at Ole Miss (3-2, 0-2 SEC)
3 p.m. • SEC Network
Oxford, MS • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Kentucky (5-0, 3-0 SEC) at Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC)
6 p.m. • ESPN
College Station, TX • Kyle Field
Auburn (4-1, 1-1 SEC) at Mississippi State (3-2, 0-2 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • ESPN2
Starkville, MS • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1 SEC) at Georgia (5-0, 3-0 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network
Athens, GA • Sanford Stadium
Open Date: Tennessee (2-3, 0-2 SEC)
