SEC Football: Week 4 Schedule and TV Listings

(Photo by: Josh Auzenne)
By Kirk Michelet | October 4, 2018 at 2:52 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 2:55 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s week four in the race for an SEC football title.

No. 5 LSU at No. 22 Florida is no doubt the SEC’s Game of the Week.

RELATED: Week 4 SEC standings

There will be a lot on the line this weekend in Starkville, MS, when No. 8 Auburn faces a wounded Miss. State squad.

SATURDAY’S SEC SCHEDULE:

Alabama (5-0, 2-0 SEC) at Arkansas (1-4, 0-2 SEC)

11 a.m. • ESPN

Fayetteville, AR • Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Missouri (3-1, 0-1 SEC) at South Carolina (2-2, 1-2 SEC)

11 a.m. • SEC Network

Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium

LSU (5-0, 2-0 SEC) at Florida (4-1, 2-1 SEC)

2:30 p.m. • CBS

Gainesville, FL • Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field

Louisiana-Monroe (2-3) at Ole Miss (3-2, 0-2 SEC)

3 p.m. • SEC Network

Oxford, MS • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Kentucky (5-0, 3-0 SEC) at Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC)

6 p.m. • ESPN

College Station, TX • Kyle Field

Auburn (4-1, 1-1 SEC) at Mississippi State (3-2, 0-2 SEC)

6:30 p.m. • ESPN2

Starkville, MS • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1 SEC) at Georgia (5-0, 3-0 SEC)

6:30 p.m. • SEC Network

Athens, GA • Sanford Stadium

Open Date: Tennessee (2-3, 0-2 SEC)

